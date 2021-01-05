Berks County: Update to Interstate 78 Road Work

​County: Berks Municipality: Greenwich Township Road name: Interstate 78 Between: Exit 40 (PA 737) and Exit 45 (PA 863) Type of work: Construction Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Lane restriction in the westbound direction for bridge work. This is related to the ongoing Interstate 78 Reconstruction Project. Start date: 1/7/21 Est completion date: 1/8/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update: