Local Donors And Volunteers Help Rescue Christmas For The Vulnerable
The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County was able to “Rescue Christmas” for many families affected by the COVID pandemic
West Palm Beach, FL (January 5, 2021) – Thanks to the generosity and dedication of its donors and volunteers, The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County was able to “Rescue Christmas” for many local families affected by the COVID pandemic in the greater Palm Beach community.
Over 16,509 toys and gifts were opened on Christmas morning by local children through The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program. Fourteen noted restaurants partnered with local foundations, ambassadors, major donors, media outlets, and corporate sponsors to host Covid-compliant Holiday community dining experiences. In addition, even with a limited number of only 40 locations, $140,000 was collected through the Salvation Army’s signature Red Kettle program. Finally, thanks to matching grants from the Laura and Isaac Perlmutter Foundation and the Nelson and Claudia Peltz Family Foundation, over $300,000 was raised through the Giving Tuesday Campaign that launched the organization’s Holiday goal to help local families in need.
"We're very thankful to greater Palm Beach County for helping us rescue Christmas this year,” said Area Commanders, Majors James and Leisa Hall. “Rescuing Christmas was the 2020 national theme of The Salvation Army,” they said. "We really feel like we have done that for so many local families making this a great success story. Thanks to the generosity of donors and the dedication of our volunteers, families had something to eat, individuals were given lodging, veterans were offered social services, hand sanitizers were distributed, and young children were able to find gifts under the tree on Christmas morning!”
For more information, please contact Frank Marangos, Director of Development and Communications by calling 561.702.4698 and/or visit The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County webpage at: www.salvationarmyflorida.org. Facebook information can be found by searching for @salarmypbco.
About The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County – The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in 1922, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for 98 years.
