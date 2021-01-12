RedFile AI Appoints Initial Three Advisory Board Members

Henry Santos Mario DiBenedetto Patrick Gluesing

Board Members Help Drive Development and Delivery of Highly Automated Processing of Home Loan Files

[T]hese initial Advisory Board members ... have a rich domain expertise in all aspects of the mortgage industry from origination through servicing, quality assurance, and due diligence. ” — John Martin

DALLAS, TX, USA, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RedFile AI, a provider of innovative, labor-saving automation for mortgage file processing, today announced that it was appointing three industry veterans to its Mortgage Industry Advisory Board which helps RedFile AI identify new features, set development priorities, and suggest go-to-market strategies.

“We’re very proud to announce these initial Advisory Board members,” said RedFile CEO John Martin. “They have a rich domain expertise in all aspects of the mortgage industry from origination through servicing, quality assurance, and due diligence. Equally important, they have a passion and proven track record for identifying and implementing new technology and processes for improving loan processing metrics.”

Newly named Advisory Board Members are:

Henry Santos, Mortgage CIO and Global Director of Real Estate Finance Solutions at InfoSys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, enabling clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. Henry has served as CIO at Movement Mortgage, North American Lending Executive at the Financial Services Sector at IBM, CEO at HTSC LLC, and Partner at The Capital Markets Company. He is passionate about innovation, change, and business process transformation, and believes deeply that great things are achieved at the nexus of disruptive thinking, disciplined execution, and highly motivated and passionate people.

Mario DiBenedetto, Managing Partner at Brimma Tech, Inc., an Ellie Mae-certified partner focused on delivering Mortgage Tech Solutions using the latest technologies and design. Mario’s previous positions include serving as Chief Product Officer at Tabrasa, LLC, Chief Product Officer at Vantage Production, LLC, Project Executive at IBM, and Vice President at Palisades Technology Partners. He is experienced with all major LOS (“loan origination systems”) and hundreds of standard and custom integrations and innovations. He believes that a tribal based culture dedicated to shared values achieves superior results for customers and partners.

Patrick Gluesing, President and Chief Operating Officer at The StoneHill Group, Inc., which provides pre- and post-close QA and due diligence to over 300 companies. Patrick’s previous positions include serving as Mortgage Solutions Executive at IBM Global Business Services, Chief Operating Officer at Seterus, Chief Innovation Officer and Managing Director of Information Technology Services at Virginia Development Authority, and Senior Vice President at ServiceLink LoanCare Servicing, Inc. Patrick believes that the best way to implement new technology is with a hands-on, stepwise implementation and validation approach building towards ultimate objectives.

RedFile AI technology automates the identification and classification of documents within loan files and the extraction of key data elements from those documents. The Mortgage Industry Advisory Board plays a key role in helping prioritize the numerous use cases for such technology during the life of a loan and offering suggestions on how to deliver and market the applications that provide the most customer value.

About RedFile AI. RedFile AI focuses on automated processing of home mortgage loan files by using unique 3DI algorithms and classification techniques to categorize and automate the manual document “stare and compare” prevalent in mortgage origination today. More information about RedFile AI is available at www.redfile.ai.

