RedFile AI Formed to Deliver Highly Automated Mortgage File Processing

Company’s Self-Serve Web Portal Offers Headless Mortgage File Processing to Lower Document Classification and Data Extraction Costs

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Martin, CEO of RedFile AI LLC, today announced that the company had completed its formation as a Delaware company. Martin said, “RedFile AI has been formed to provide low-cost, high-turnaround processing of home loan files for loan originators, servicers, and regulators by the use of essentially headless, self-serve portals.”

Martin continued, “Over the life of home loans, companies repeatedly reexamine loan files to confirm the existence of key documents, to extract key loan attributes like loan amount, interest rate, etc., and to confirm that previously extracted data is correct. RedFile AI automates the bulk of this classification, extraction, and validation, streamlining and improving what is normally a labor-intensive process. Organizations can simply upload loan files to the portal and within hours receive back content-enabled, bookmarked loan files with classifications and extracted data.”

The newly formed RedFile AI builds on years of mortgage loan domain experience and decades of experience in data migration, document management, electronic discovery, and system development. For more details about the portal launch and details around pricing and SLA specs, visit the RedFile AI website at RedFile.ai.

