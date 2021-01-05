RedFile AI Formed to Deliver Highly Automated Mortgage File Processing

John Martin, CEO of RedFile AI LLC

John Martin, CEO

Company’s Self-Serve Web Portal Offers Headless Mortgage File Processing to Lower Document Classification and Data Extraction Costs

RedFile AI has been formed to provide low-cost, high-turnaround processing of home loan files for loan originators, servicers, and regulators by the use of essentially headless, self-serve portals”
DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Martin, CEO of RedFile AI LLC, today announced that the company had completed its formation as a Delaware company. Martin said, “RedFile AI has been formed to provide low-cost, high-turnaround processing of home loan files for loan originators, servicers, and regulators by the use of essentially headless, self-serve portals.”

Martin continued, “Over the life of home loans, companies repeatedly reexamine loan files to confirm the existence of key documents, to extract key loan attributes like loan amount, interest rate, etc., and to confirm that previously extracted data is correct. RedFile AI automates the bulk of this classification, extraction, and validation, streamlining and improving what is normally a labor-intensive process. Organizations can simply upload loan files to the portal and within hours receive back content-enabled, bookmarked loan files with classifications and extracted data.”

The newly formed RedFile AI builds on years of mortgage loan domain experience and decades of experience in data migration, document management, electronic discovery, and system development. For more details about the portal launch and details around pricing and SLA specs, visit the RedFile AI website at RedFile.ai.

About RedFile AI. RedFile AI focuses on automated processing of home mortgage loan files by using unique 3di algorithms and classification techniques to categorize and automate the manual document “stare and compare” prevalent in mortgage origination today. More information about RedFile AI is available at https://www.redfile.ai/

John Martin
RedFile AI LLC
+1 972.687.9177
info@redfile.ai

John Martin
RedFile AI LLC
+1 972.687.9177 "
Company/Organization
RedFile AI LLC
5050 Quorum Drive, Suite 700
Dallas, Texas, 75254
United States

PDF Loan Files to Classified, Attributed, Searchable Data in 1 Hour or Less. At RedFile AI, exclusive 3 Dimensional Intelligence (3DI) technological solutions help companies that handle Mortgage Loan Files achieve greater success. Our 3DI platform has a wide range of features that were created with “Headless”, fully automatic Classification, Data Extraction and Validation in mind. In order to empower our users to do better, RedFile AI is continually building upon its 3DI technology, so stay in touch to learn about upgrades and other changes. For a free demo, contact us today.

https://www.redfile.ai/

