2020-12-31 10:07:16.663 Perryville Woman Wins $300,000 Holiday Scratchers Prize

Jennifer Phillips holiday was extra special this year after winning a $300,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “Merry Multiplier” Scratchers ticket.  

The Perryville resident purchased the winning ticket at Rhodes 101 Stop, 598 Ste. Genevieve Blvd, in Ste. Genevieve. 

Through Jan. 5, all holiday-themed Scratchers tickets can be entered into the “Home for the Holidays” second-chance promotion for a chance to win a $32,000 taxes-paid home makeover allowance or $1,000 cash.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.  

