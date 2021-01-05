Gov. Ivey awards grants to assist victims in west Alabama

MONTGOMERY — Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded more than $67,000 to help victims of domestic violence in west Alabama escape violent situations and rebuild their lives.

Gov. Ivey awarded $49,352 to SAN Inc. (also known as Turning Point) of Tuscaloosa to serve victims in Bibb, Fayette, Hale Lamar, Pickens and Tuscaloosa counties. An $18,000 grant was awarded by Gov. Ivey to the Family Resource Center of Northwest Alabama that will enable the Jasper agency to serve victims in Walker County.

The grants supplement previous funding awarded by Gov. Ivey to the two agencies.

“Victims do not have to endure situations where their safety and welfare or that of their children are endangered,” Gov. Ivey said. “These two agencies in west Alabama are equipped with the staff, resources and capabilities to help victims overcome horrific ordeals and rebuild their lives.”

Turning Point will use the latest funds to help support a rural counselor, an outreach counselor and a person to work as an advocate for child victims. The agency also provides free emergency shelter, counseling, support groups and advocacy.

The Family Resource Center of Northwest Alabama will use funds to support its Daybreak domestic violence program which includes safe shelter, court advocacy, referral services and related assistance.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available to the state by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“ADECA stands with Gov. Ivey and her dedication in seeing that victims receive the services and guidance they need in order to recover from abuse,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim programs, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.

