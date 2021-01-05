Gov. Ivey awards grant to investigate and arrest offenders in domestic violence cases in Marion and Winston counties

MONTGOMERY — Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $10,238 to ensure domestic violence offenders in two northwest Alabama counties are arrested and prosecuted.

The funds will help a domestic violence program serving Marion and Winston counties continue to investigate and make arrests in domestic violence reports involving those two counties.

“Domestic violence and sexual abuse are horrendous crimes that can destroy lives,” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend our law enforcement officers who must confront these crimes and ensure that justice is done.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available to the state by the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Gov. Ivey and ADECA remain dedicated to providing the necessary resources to support our law enforcement officers and prosecutors who investigate and prosecute these crimes and assist victims,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

Gov. Ivey notified Keith Nichols, chairman of the Marion County Commission, that the grant had been approved. Marion County serves as the fiscal agent for the program.

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim programs, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.

-30-

Contact Jim Plott or Mike Presley