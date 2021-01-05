New South Capitol Entrance Unveiled

Monday, December 21, 2020 - 6:00am

The North Dakota Office of Management and Budget today announced that the North Dakota State Capitol’s remodeled south entrance is now open.

“The new south entrance is a great improvement to the building that all Capitol visitors can enjoy,” Lt. Gov. and Capitol Grounds Planning Commission (CGPC) Chairman Brent Sanford said. “The modernization of this main entrance will enhance the citizen experience upon entering the Capitol. We are grateful to the Capitol Grounds Planning Commission for their work on this project as well as 2019 Legislature for providing the funds to make these improvements possible.”

Sanford added that the new design not only looks great, but it also improves our accessibility for all citizens, including additional handicapped accessible parking spaces and an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant pathway leading to the entrance.

The CGPC chose the new design for the North Dakota State Capitol building’s south entrance remodel project at a meeting held on Dec. 13, 2019.

“The remodeling of the south entrance of the Capitol was completed at the end of last week,” stated Director of Facility Management John Boyle. “This was an eight-month construction project that has greatly enhanced the building’s public entrance, both inside and out.”

The update also includes removal of the tunnel and drive lanes to create a lobby and an east-facing entrance, and significant changes to the landscaping in front of the building.

“The three prime contractors did an outstanding job of making the new entrance fit aesthetically with the traditional look of the Capitol,” Boyle said. “This entrance had remained unaltered since the capitol building was constructed in 1934.”

Citizens accessing the Capitol will now be asked to use the south entrance and should note some changes in the COVID-19 screening process. Beginning Dec. 23, 2020, the North Dakota Highway Patrol is equipping all Capitol entrances with COVID-19 screening kiosks.

“We are excited to roll out a new screening process that will effectively screen occupants of the capitol building while maintaining a level of efficiency and privacy," said Highway Patrol Director of Security Sgt. Tim Coughlin.

Coughlin said the screening consists of a temperature scan and questions, and that all individuals entering the facility will be required to complete the screening via a kiosk every time they enter the facility. Additional screening details may be found on OMB’s website and on the Highway Patrol’s YouTube channel.

Tours of the North Dakota State Capitol remain suspended due to COVID-19. However, the Capitol is open to the public from 7:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.