Perrin Conferences’ Insurance Coverage & Allocation Issues Conference Features Top Caliber Insurance Industry Experts
Perrin’s annual Insurance Coverage & Allocation Issues Conference to take place virtually on January 12, 2021.
The Insurance Coverage & Allocation Issues Conference provides a platform for speakers to share their insights on compelling litigation trends currently shaping the insurance coverage industry.”WAYNE, PA, USA, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perrin Conferences, the leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defense litigation conferences, will host its annual Insurance Coverage & Allocation Issues Conference virtually on January 12, 2021.
Featuring the highest caliber of insurance industry experts, this one day conference highlights COVID-19 coverage issues, claims related to defunct entities, contribution claims/set-off claims, claims management from a self-insured perspective, ethics related to e-mediation and negotiation, and more! The conference will feature leading in-house counsel and insurance executives representing some of the industry’s most respected companies such as AXA XL, Baltimore Gas and Electric Company, The Boeing Company, ProQuest, Resolute Management, Inc., The Riverstone Group, and Sompo International Insurance.
“The Insurance Coverage & Allocation Issues Conference provides a platform for speakers to share their insights on compelling litigation trends currently shaping the insurance coverage industry,” said Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences. “The co-chairs and I are excited to host prominent in-house counsel and insurance executives from across the United States.”
This year’s conference chairs are Melissa A. King, Assistant Vice President, Direct Claims Division, Resolute Management, Inc.; Elaine Whiteman Klinger, Esq., Kennedys; and Jay Konkel, Esq., Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP all of whom have played an active role in assembling an impactful agenda for 2021 to enhance the dialogue between all parties affected by insurance coverage litigation. A selection of panel topics includes:
• Recent Developments in Allocation Issues
• COVID-19 Coverage Issues
• Claims Issues Related to Defunct Entities
• Challenges of Contribution/Set-Off Claims
• Claims Management from a Self-Insured Perspective
• Ethics Related to Mediation & Negotiations
• Construction Defect Coverage Issues
The conference also offers Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Credit and CE Adjuster Credit for qualified candidates. CE Adjuster Credit is approved in Florida and Texas. Please contact Bethany Corio at bcorio@perrinconferences.com if you have any questions regarding accreditation.
For more details on registration, please contact Lynnsey Perrin at lperrin@perrinconferences.com or visit the Perrin Conferences website at www.perrinconferences.com.
In addition to the educational benefits, attendees also receive exclusive opportunities for networking, information sharing, and career development.
About Perrin Conferences
The leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education both virtual and live in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Bringing together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields, Perrin Conferences ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else. Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/perrin-conferences-llc or Twitter @PerrinConf. For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit www.perrinconferences.com.
