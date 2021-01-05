Meeting Notice: Chlorpyrifos Workgroup to Meet Jan. 11 via Teleconference

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Department of Agriculture will hold a Chlorpyrifos Workgroup Meeting on Monday, January 11 at 9 a.m. via teleconference to discuss the department’s implementation of the phase out of chlorpyrifos usage and to review identified alternatives to chlorpyrifos.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.