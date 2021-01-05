Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Meeting Notice: Chlorpyrifos Workgroup to Meet Jan. 11 via Teleconference

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Department of Agriculture will hold a Chlorpyrifos Workgroup Meeting on Monday, January 11 at 9 a.m. via teleconference to discuss the department’s implementation of the phase out of chlorpyrifos usage and to review identified alternatives to chlorpyrifos.

For more information about the meeting, contact Rob Hofstetter at rob.hofstetter@maryland.gov or 410-841-5710.

