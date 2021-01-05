AG Peterson & DHHS CEO Dannette Smith Warn Nebraskans about Fraudulent COVID-19 Vaccine Schemes

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson and Dannette Smith, CEO of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, are warning Nebraskans to be on the lookout for fraudulent schemes about COVID-19 vaccines.

“Even though the COVID-19 vaccines have only been available for a short time, fraud schemes are already popping up across the nation, seeking information such as credit card numbers or personal health information,” said Smith.

Attorney General Peterson has advised Nebraskans to watch out for schemes like:

Advertisements and communications touting fake vaccines and therapies. Only the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) can approve the vaccines. Rely on information from the FDA concerning approved drugs and vaccines.

Unsolicited emails, text messages, or phone calls offering to sell vaccinations or other types of treatment. The COVID-19 vaccine is free, except for the cost of administering the injection.

Unsolicited communications from non-official sources offering to set up appointments for the vaccination, especially if you are asked to provide payment or personal information.

“Be careful with your personal information, such as credit card numbers, Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid numbers or health insurance policy information,” Peterson stated. “Rely on your own health care practitioners for accurate information rather than unknown and unverified sources.”

The federal government has further information about COVID-19 scams at https://oig.hhs.gov/coronavirus/fraud-alert-COVID19.asp.

If you think you have been the subject of a consumer scam, contact the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office at https://protectthegoodlife.nebraska.gov/. If you are on Medicaid and believe that you have been scammed, email the Attorney General’s Office at ago.medicaid.fraud@nebraska.gov.