Silver Alert Daniel Lopez Tempe PD

A Silver Alert is issued in Maricopa County. This is the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Tempe Police Department is looking for Daniel Lopez, a white, male, who is five foot six inches tall, weighs two hundred and ten pounds, has brown eyes, and black hair. He has a tattoo on his left hand, of a rosary, and a tattoo on his right arm, of a peacock. He suffers from dementia. He was last seen wearing a sleeveless shirt, tan pants, black shoes and carrying a brown backpack. He was last seen in the area of 6800 south Snyder on foot.

