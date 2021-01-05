Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Public urged to submit feedback on use of federal disaster recovery and mitigation funds

The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) is seeking additional public comment on proposed amendments to three action plans for spending U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery and Community Development Block Grant-Mitigation funds in areas of the state impacted by hurricanes Matthew and Florence. The proposed amendments will simplify programs and spending across the grants, which include more than $947 million in federal funding for homeowner disaster recovery, affordable housing, property buyout and other programs.

The public comment period for the proposed action plan amendments will remain open until 5 p.m. Jan. 7, 2021. The current HUD-approved action plans and draft amendments are available for review on the NCORR website. Public comments may be submitted by email to publiccomments@rebuild.nc.gov, or by U.S. Postal Service to Attn: NCORR Public Comments, P.O. Box 110465, Durham, NC 27709.

Governor Roy Cooper established NCORR in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence to streamline disaster recovery programs statewide and help communities rebuild smarter and stronger. To date, North Carolina has invested more than $3.6 billion in state and federal funding to support recovery from hurricanes Matthew, Florence, Dorian and Isaias. Learn more about NCORR programs here

