Lane Closures Interstate 70 - South Huntingdon Twp

PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of lane on Interstate 70 east and westbound between Exit 53 (Yukon) and Exit 51 (West Newton/Mt Pleasant) located in South Huntingdon Township in Westmoreland County. The lane closures will occur Monday January 4 through Thursday January 7.

The restrictions will be in place to allow crews to shift traffic onto the new pavement allowing Exit 51 to be opened. Construction will continue in the area. Motorists should drive with caution through work zones.

