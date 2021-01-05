TOP 5 BEST FREE VPN FOR CHROME 2021
INDIA, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A huge overlap can be seen between the world’s most popular web browser and the use of virtual private networks (VPNs), so it's no surprise that there are many people hunting for the best VPN for Chrome for 2021.
Google Chrome has become the default choice for staying safe online for many people, and if you're searching for an additional security for your browsing experience, you've come to the right place to discover 2021's Top 5 Best Free VPN For Chrome this year.
This search engine software offers a lot when it comes to versatility. When we say it’s a lot, it’s indeed A LOT. Its user-friendly setup, stability and security are some of the reasons why many people have opted for it and have waved goodbye to the likes of Internet Explorer, Mozilla Firefox, Edge, and others.
Add in the endless number of customization options that you can have by using various extensions and you can really turn Chrome into a personal browser tuned to your exact preferences.
Bring extra security - and much more - to your browser. In this article, we will be giving you all the options you need - and more, to pick out the best Google extension for your devices. Once you're done, you'll be confident that the Chrome VPN you're installing is the right one for your web surfing and other online activity.
We bring you the TOP 5 BEST FREE VPN FOR CHROME 2021:
1. GoingVPN - For fast, reliable, high-speed, safe, and secure VPN that is totally free, try GoingVPN. They offer lightning-fast connection and unlimited data for streaming and downloading letting you enjoy surfing without limit. Have the freedom of accessing all applications, websites, and services with their masked IP addresses on global server locations. Available for Android phones and tablets.
You may check-out GoingVPN through these links:
WEBSITE - https://goingvpn.com/
GOOGLE PLAY STORE - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.going.vpn&referrer=utm_source%3DC-PR%26utm_campaign%3DC-PR
2. ExpressVPN - Blazing speeds, top-notch security, total anonymity, and unlimited data for streaming, torrenting, and browsing. Try ExpressVPN’s risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.
NOTE: You need to subscribe to be able to use their Chrome extension service.
You may check-out ExpressVPN through this link: https://www.expressvpn.com/
3. Hotspot Shield - Hotspot Shield is one of the few VPN companies that is offering both a free and paid version of its service. When a company offers both a free and paid tier, you usually expect the worst since it is incentivized to get you to jump up to a paid plan. But with Hotspot Shield, they offer their customers up to 500MB of data usage per day for free, the ability to connect five devices simultaneously, a one-click connection, and more.
You may check-out Hotspot Shield through this link: https://www.hotspotshield.com/
4. Cyberghost - Cyberghost offers a free Chrome VPN extension, proxy to be more specific, which you can set up in no time. The extension is quite simple with only an on/off button and the menu to choose the locations. But, if you want full protection, you'll have to choose between one out of their four plans available. With monthly subscriptions being expensive, your best bet would be one of the yearly plans.
You may check-out CyberGhost through this link: https://www.cyberghostvpn.com/en_US/apps/windows-vpn
5. Hide.me - hide.me offers a user-friendly extension for Google Chrome. While they promise their users to never experience throttle on your connection, their data usage is capped at 2GB per month. That’s enough for about seven hours of SD streaming or 30 hours of browsing, which is plenty for a day but not a lot for a whole month. They can also unblock a handful of streaming sites, but you still need to test different servers to find out which will work. The monthly data cap also severely limits your streaming ability. And for free users, torrenting is only permitted to three servers so if you’re far from such locations, you will be struggling with slower connections.
You may check-out hide.me through this link: https://hide.me/en/
