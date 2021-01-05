This Date in Missouri Senate History: Jan. 5, 1857
JEFFERSON CITY — This Date in Missouri Senate History reviews Jan. 5, 1857, the day Trusten Polk stood and took oath as the new governor of Missouri and preceded Gov. Sterling Price.
