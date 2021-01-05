Derby/ Possession of Stolen Property *Update*

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 19A502036

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mikkola

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 06/01/2019 @ 1835 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Morgan Charleston Road, Charleston

VIOLATION: Possession of Stolen Property

VICTIM: William Hogan

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morgan, VT

ACCUSED: Robert Letourneau

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Charleston

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/16/2021 @ 10AM

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: In regard to the stolen trailer, on 11/08/2020, the trailer was

located at 334 Hudson Road in the Town of East Charleston and returned to its owner.

After a subsequent investigation, Robert Letourneau was issued a citation on 12/15/2020

for possession of stolen property and is expected in court on 02/16/2020 at 10 AM.

**Initial news release, June, 6th 2019**

On 06/01/2019 at approximately 1835 hours, the Vermont State Police received a

theft report from William Hogan, reporting his trailer was stolen from his property

between the hours of 2:30 PM - 06:30 PM that day. Hogan reported the trailer

was a 2004 model, 16 ft, dual axle utility trailer. Anyone with information is asked

to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-334-8881.

