Derby/ Possession of Stolen Property *Update*
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 19A502036
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 06/01/2019 @ 1835 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Morgan Charleston Road, Charleston
VIOLATION: Possession of Stolen Property
VICTIM: William Hogan
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morgan, VT
ACCUSED: Robert Letourneau
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Charleston
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/16/2021 @ 10AM
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: In regard to the stolen trailer, on 11/08/2020, the trailer was
located at 334 Hudson Road in the Town of East Charleston and returned to its owner.
After a subsequent investigation, Robert Letourneau was issued a citation on 12/15/2020
for possession of stolen property and is expected in court on 02/16/2020 at 10 AM.
**Initial news release, June, 6th 2019**
On 06/01/2019 at approximately 1835 hours, the Vermont State Police received a
theft report from William Hogan, reporting his trailer was stolen from his property
between the hours of 2:30 PM - 06:30 PM that day. Hogan reported the trailer
was a 2004 model, 16 ft, dual axle utility trailer. Anyone with information is asked
to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-334-8881.
Trooper Joshua Mikkola
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
802-334-8881