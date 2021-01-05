INDEPENDENT HIP HOP ARTIST CASHMERELY BRINGS NEW ANIMATED SERIES TO YOUTUBE
DURING QUARANTINE INDEPENDENT HIP HOP ARTIST CASHMERELY CREATES ANIMATED SHORT FOR 2021WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Irwin ‘Cashmerely’ Rogers, best-known for his independent hip hop career with singles such as No Bands, Fix Your Crown, and Special Occasion is excited to announce the launch of his animated shorts - “Black Dad”.
Released January 2021 on YouTube, the shorts are the pilot to a series that will introduce the audience to a day in the life of a millennial “Black Dad”. Viewers will meet the main character Jerome and the shows witty friends and family such as his son James, his wife Sharon, and his Doberman Terrance. The star of the show is Jerome, a stay-at-home father that writes jingles as his source of income, voiced and performed by Cashmerely.
“Cartoons have always inspired me because they have the ability to allow the viewer to escape from reality and I like knowing what I’m watching isn’t real,” says Cashmerely. “I always wanted to be involved with that, I want to be able to make people laugh and escape from their reality even if it's for 45 seconds. I am excited to be able to let people get a glimpse of my humor and to see how far “Black Dad” goes.”
Full episodes will go into production 2022 with the aim of launching fall 2022. Rogers and his team are currently seeking additional partners for 2021. The episode line-ups are being developed and will be available for release through Cashmerely’s Carefree Trapboys brand with the intention of creating a new franchise through brand activation, content strategy, consumer products and more.
The production began just as companies began quarantining due to the pandemic. “With Covid-19 impacting my touring schedule I had some time to create and learn new hobbies and I decided to learn how to animate I had to do something in order to move forward” remarks Cash. Cash and his team have just released some behind-the-scenes video that showcases the process of how he animates episodes as well as how he records the voice overs.
– viewers can see now on YouTube.
Follow @BlackDadCartoon on all social media platforms for behind-the-scenes extras
Irwin Rogers
CarefreeTrapboys
IrwinRogers@CarefreeTrapboys.com
+1 202-422-3831