Independent Artist Cashmerely Signs Manufacturing and Distribution Deal with Italian Shoe Maker
Independent Rapper Cashmerely goes beyond music with the release of his luxury sneaker handcrafted in Italy.WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent hip hop artist Irwin “Cashmerely” Rogers today announced he has signed a Sneaker Manufacturing and Distribution Deal in Italy with Luca Botticelli, a famous Italian shoe manufacturing guru. Cashmerely is releasing the first sneaker this Fall to be added to his Carefree Trapboys brand.
The partnership will allow the Carefree Trapboys brand to create a direct-to-consumer, made-to-order designer sneaker handcrafted in Italy. As an Independent hip hop artist that is still considered underground to have this type of business venture is rare. The business model for the release of the sneaker revolves around customer service. The venture allows customers to receive free shipping to Europe and the United States and if customers are not satisfied with their purchase they are able to receive a refund.
“To be given this opportunity without having a hit record or being a star athlete is an amazing feeling,” says Cashmerely, CEO at Carefree Trapboys. He goes on to also say “I’ve always been about and ownership and to now have my own sneaker I feel as though I am on the path of creating generational wealth for my family and future generations.
Features and benefits of the sneaker include.
• All shoes are custom handmade by master Italian craftsman from pristine Italian leather
• Free express shipping to Europe, United Kingdom, and USA
• Includes collector’s edition packaging
The sneaker nicknamed the “Volume 1” will be available starting September 2020 at $219. For more information on Cashmerely and the new sneaker visit carefreetrapboys.com
About Cashmerely: 30-year old rapper Cashmerely found local success through a series of underground club hits, including “No Bands”, “Can’t Complain”, and “Speed Bumps”, all in 2019. Now, he’s moved on to an even bigger challenge: bringing his music to the world stage. Beyond music, Cashmerely is also an established businessman and entrepreneur - he founded his own specialty clothing store, Carefree Trapboys, in 2017.
