Amber Alert - Angeles Revueleta Buenrostro

This is an Amber Alert out of Northeast Yakima, WA, for Angeles Revueleta-Buenrostro, 15-yrs-old, a Hispanic female, 5' 05", 125 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes. Angeles went missing 1/4/21, at 1120 am, after taking out the garbage from her house in North East Yakima; she did not return. Angeles was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and torn jeans. Angeles was recently previously recovered in AZ with a male identified as Daniel B Ovante, who coerced her via social media, and has recently made threats to take Angeles and kill her family. Daniel is last known to be driving a Black 01 Ford F150 with AZ/BYR6257. Ovante has a felony warrant and is considered armed and dangerous. There is a second possible suspect Eric Anthony Landeros, possibly driving a black 2008 Lexus 4 door AZ/F6A4BKA