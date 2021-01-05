Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westminster Barracks/ Embezzlement

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B105126

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marina Pacilio                             

STATION: Westminster                  

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 2014-2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Reading, VT

VIOLATION: Embezzlement

 

ACCUSED: Wade Mullins                                              

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Reading Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/06/2020 the Vermont State Police were notified by an attorney representing the Reading Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization, that funds were missing from the organization’s checking account. The subsequent investigation revealed evidence that suggested Wade Mullins, the former treasurer of the Reading Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization, had embezzled funds from the account between 2014 and 2020. There is evidence that at least $10,000 dollars was misappropriated from the account. Mullins was arrested and processed for suspicion of embezzlement on 01/04/2021. He was cited to appear in Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 02/23/2021 at 1300 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/23/2021 at 1300 hours            

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

Respectfully,

 

 

 

