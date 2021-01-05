Westminster Barracks/ Embezzlement
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B105126
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marina Pacilio
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 2014-2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: Reading, VT
VIOLATION: Embezzlement
ACCUSED: Wade Mullins
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, Vermont
VICTIM: Reading Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/06/2020 the Vermont State Police were notified by an attorney representing the Reading Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization, that funds were missing from the organization’s checking account. The subsequent investigation revealed evidence that suggested Wade Mullins, the former treasurer of the Reading Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization, had embezzled funds from the account between 2014 and 2020. There is evidence that at least $10,000 dollars was misappropriated from the account. Mullins was arrested and processed for suspicion of embezzlement on 01/04/2021. He was cited to appear in Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 02/23/2021 at 1300 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/23/2021 at 1300 hours
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
