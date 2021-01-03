Joan Dempsey Klein, a California appellate court judge and a champion of women’s rights, dies at 96

Joan Dempsey Klein, a celebrated champion of women’s rights and the first woman to become presiding judge of a California appellate court, died in her sleep at her home in Santa Monica on Christmas Eve. She was 96.
Jan 3, 2021
