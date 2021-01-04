The Supreme Court doesn’t decide all important issues

A frequently invoked ground for Supreme Court review of a case is when it is “necessary . . . to settle an important question of law.” (Rule 8.500(b)(1).) But offering the court an important legal issue is not alone enough to get a case heard. The emphasis is on the “necess[ity]” to “settle” the important question. Sometimes, the court is just fine with the way the Court of Appeal has settled the issue.
