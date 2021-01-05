STP ComplianceEHS (STP) announces the release of its recently updated EHS audit protocol for Malaysia
Latest EHS Regulations Updates Assist Companies to Achieve EHS ComplianceVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STP ComplianceEHS (STP) announces the release of its recently updated EHS audit protocol for Malaysia. This audit protocol, which covers relevant national EHS requirements, was previously updated in December 2018. The regulatory date for the current release is September 2020.
Leading companies around the world use IAPC EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost-effective manner. IAPC EHS audit protocols are focused on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific application for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, STP has in-depth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.
STP maintains leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 50 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat, and Excel formats, as well as through STP’s web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols’ custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management, and safety performance. In addition, STP’s formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.
Highlights of selected new legislation:
Environmental Quality (Refrigerant Management) Regulations 1999, P.U.(A) 451/99 apply to a person handling a refrigerant that is an environmentally hazardous substance. These Regulations, which were promulgated under the Environmental Quality Act, 1974, list prohibitions, refrigerant use approval and conditions for its approval, and refrigerant release or discharge prohibitions and its controlled movement.
Factories and Machinery (Noise Exposure) (Revocation) Regulations, 2019 apply to the requirements for factories in which persons are employed in any occupation involving exposure to excessive noise levels. These Regulations, promulgated under the Factories and Machinery Act, 1967, revoked the Factories and Machinery (Noise Exposure) Regulations 1989 [P.U.(A) 1/1989] and laid out saving and transitional provisions regarding the measures taken under the revoked regulation.
The Occupational Safety and Health (Noise Exposure) Regulations, 2019 set forth requirements for factories in which persons are employed in any occupation involving exposure to excessive noise levels. Under these Regulations, operators must define excessive noise source, conduct risk assessments, provide training, instructions and supervision as well as comply with noise exposure limits and requirements for use of PPE. These Regulations replaced the Factories and Machinery (Noise Exposure) Regulations, 1989, and came into effect on 1 June 2019.
About STP ComplianceEHS
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, business practices, standards, and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information, and specialty websites.
