Game and Fish website readies for overhaul in 2021

Cheyenne - Out with the old and in with the new. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department plans to make major changes to the website in 2021 to improve the experience and security for customers as well as make the site easier to navigate.

The first change customers can expect is a new login portal, coming in February. Everyone making purchases or submitting applications on the Game and Fish website will be asked to create a username and password. Customers must create this new account before conducting business.

“We know this is a big change, but it is important to keep your information secure,” said Jason Edwards, Game and Fish IT application development supervisor. “And we think that customers will find the process very simple and intuitive — much like other websites with user accounts.”

The user account feature comes with some big advantages, too. The account will serve as a dashboard for information specific to the customer. For now, people can easily switch between applying or buying licenses and checking preference points without having to login multiple times. But, the future holds a lot more.

“Over the next several months, the dashboard view will be added to see more personalized activity like current licenses, tooth aging information and CWD sample results, all in one easy place to come back to,” Edwards said.

Game and Fish is also planning a redesign of the website and plans to upgrade several pages. In the planning stages now, the Department is asking the public to provide their input on the changes they’d like to see to the site.

“The ultimate goal is to make our website easy to use and to find information,” said Rebekah Fitzgerald, Game and Fish communications director. “We also want the website to be enjoyable and showcase useful tools and maps, great outdoor photography, unique videos and the work Game and Fish does for wildlife, fish and habitat.”

Anyone can share their thoughts through an initial survey that will be open through Jan. 31.

“This survey is the first of many efforts the Game and Fish will be making to get feedback from the public we serve,” Fitzgerald said. “We are hopeful the feedback will be robust and encourage people to sign up on the survey to stay involved through the whole redesign process.”

