WSDOT provides I-405/SR 167 project updates via virtual meeting with Executive Advisory Group

Colleen Gants, communications, 206-465-2311

Public invited to Jan. 7 online meeting

BELLEVUE – The Washington State Department of Transportation will host a virtual public meeting with the I-405/SR 167 Corridor Program Executive Advisory Group.

The meeting will include updates from Secretary of Transportation Roger Millar and the WSDOT project team, as well as Sound Transit representatives who will discuss the corridor realignment process.

The Executive Advisory Group is comprised of transportation agencies and elected leaders along Interstate 405 and State Route 167.

Meeting information:

When 8:30 to 10 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 7

Where Virtually using Zoom

Details Attend the virtual meeting by pre-registering through Zoom

To provide verbal comments during the meeting, pre-register using the link above. Then, send an email to I405SR167Program@wsdot.wa.gov to sign up for or provide public comment. Include name and contact information before noon on Jan. 6.

Minutes and meeting materials will be posted to the Executive Advisory Group webpage.

Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service in locations throughout the state.