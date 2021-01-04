01-04-2021 The West Virginia Lottery’s The Prize is Right™ Week #2 (January 8, 2021 to January 12, 2021) Virtual Contest by Proxy

The West Virginia Lottery’s The Prize is Right™ Week #2

(January 8, 2021 to January 12, 2021)

Virtual Contest by Proxy

HOW TO ENTER: Find the West Virginia Lottery’s Week #2 January New Year’s themed The Prize is Right™ Video on Facebook™ starting January 8, 2021 and share your New Year’s Resolution in the comments. ENTRIES: Players enter and agree to the rules by submitting their New Year’s Resolution in the Week #2 January The Prize is Right™ post on the West Virginia Lottery’s Facebook™ page (www.facebook.com/wvlottery). Facebook™ entries must include a New Year’s Resolution to qualify. Only one entry per player will be accepted. Winners of the previous The Prize is Right™ game shows listed below are not eligible for this contest.

The Prize is Right Date The West Virginia State Fair Memories August 22, 2020 September Football September 15th, 2020 October Halloween October 17th, 2020 November Thanksgiving November 19th, 2020 December Holiday December 17th, 2020

PRIZES: Five (5) winners and five (5) alternates will be selected from all entries received. An individual can only be selected one time. The winner will compete via proxy in our virtual The Prize is Right™ contest live on Facebook™ Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. All qualifying responses will be considered entries and constitute the individual’s acceptance of the rules. The West Virginia Lottery reserves the right to disqualify any entry deemed offensive or inappropriate, or adjust the rules for any unforeseen circumstances that may occur. Notification of disqualification shall not be provided to the player. No cash equivalent shall be awarded in place of the prizes. ENTRY DEADLINES & DRAW DATES: The deadline to enter is Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET. All New Year’s Resolutions will be entered into a computer software drawing system and a random selection will take place on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 to pick the five winners. Winners will be announced via Facebook Live Thursday, January 14, 2021 during the Lottery Talk. PRIZE FULFILLMENT: The five (5) winners will be contacted via private messaging on their Facebook™ account that was used to enter the contest. Winners have until 9:00 AM the following day to respond or the next alternate will be contacted and original winner will be voided. Contest winners may watch the live event on Facebook Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET to see what their proxy wins. Please remember that the Lottery will never contact you and ask for money to fulfill a prize. If you are unsure of any emails, direct messages, or phone calls, please call the West Virginia Lottery at 800-WVA-CASH for verification of any call you might suspect. Players are responsible for providing an accurate shipping address once notified that they are a contestant. A confirmation message will be sent to reaffirm this is the proper address of the contestant, and this is the ONLY address that will be used when sending your prize(s)/winnings. In case of a mistake, players can notify the Lottery up to the Friday immediately following the Prize is Right show with the correct address.

Once winnings are shipped, the West Virginia Lottery is not responsible for the package going to an incorrect address and will not replace the package. The West Virginia Lottery is also not responsible for lost or stolen packages and will not replace them.

In case parcel is returned to us due to a incorrect provided address, it can be reshipped at the contestant’s expense. Reshipment is only available once/if your parcel is returned to the West Virginia Lottery.

ELIGIBILITY: This contest is open to any and all persons who are 18 years of age or older and a resident of West Virginia. Employees of the West Virginia Lottery and members of their household of all such employees, and other restricted persons are not eligible to participate. GENERAL RELEASE: By entering the giveaway, each person releases the West Virginia Lottery and each of its employees or representatives from any liability whatsoever for any claims, costs, injuries, losses, or damages of any kind arising out of or in connection with this giveaway or with the acceptance, possession, or use of any prize. The West Virginia Lottery is not responsible for any electronic or computer failure that impacts an individual’s attempt at entry. PRIVACY: The West Virginia Lottery is committed to maintaining your trust by protecting your personal information that is collected. The West Virginia Lottery will not share, sell or reproduce personal information to any third party organization. Any and all contact in relationship to this entry process will be in the form of prize notification directly from the West Virginia Lottery. Winner will be required to provide full name, date of birth, and a physical mailing address. P.O. boxes will not be accepted. SPONSOR/ADMINISTRATOR: The sponsor and administrator of the virtual event is The West Virginia Lottery, 900 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston, WV, 25302.

This virtual event giveaway is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook™. You understand that you are providing your information to the West Virginia Lottery and not to Facebook™. The information that you provide will only be used in the event you are selected as a winner.