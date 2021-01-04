Sean D. Reyes Sworn in as Utah Attorney General

IVINS, UT — Today, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes took the oath of office for another term in office. He was joined by his wife Saysha. Utah Supreme Court Justice Paige Petersen administered the oath of office.
The Attorney General is honored to continue serving another term as Utah’s chief law enforcement officer.
All of us extend hearty congratulations to the other Constitutional Officers sworn in today: Governor Spencer Cox, Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson, Treasurer David Damschen, and Auditor John Dougall.
