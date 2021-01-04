Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 711 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,135 in the last 365 days.

Allegro MicroSystems to Participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- MANCHESTER, N.H., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro”) (NASDAQ: ALGM), a global leader in sensing and power semiconductor technology, announced today that President & Chief Executive Officer, Ravi Vig, will participate in a Fireside Chat at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 13, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. Eastern time.

The live webcast for this event can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Allegro’s website (https://investors.allegromicro.com). An archived replay of the presentation will be available on the website after the event.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems is a leading global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (“ICs”) and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Allegro’s diverse product portfolio provides efficient and reliable solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications.

Contact: Katherine Blye
Sr. Director, Investor Relations
Phone: +1 603 626-2306
kblye@allegromicro.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Allegro MicroSystems to Participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.