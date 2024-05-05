Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated with LiquiX

SINGAPORE, May 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, today announced the integration of LiquiX with the OKX Wallet. LiquiX is a DeFi platform focused on optimizing LP returns and multi-chain ecological liquidity returns aggregation, into the OKX Wallet. This integration opens up new opportunities for OKX Wallet users to maximize their LP returns while minimizing the risks associated with impermanent losses.



LiquiX aims to address the challenges faced by users in the DeFi space, particularly when it comes to combining LP and managing assets effectively. By automating LP management within price ranges, boosting profits, and reducing impermanent losses, LiquiX provides a convenient and low-risk LP solution for users.

LiquiX's all-in-one service allows users to select their target assets, set clear risk management boundaries, and enjoy a seamless LP experience. The platform's core algorithm has already demonstrated LP returns that significantly outperform Uniswap V3 in closed beta testing.

The integration of LiquiX into the OKX Wallet positions OKX at the forefront of the DeFi revolution, providing users with cutting-edge tools and services to optimize their LP returns and navigate the evolving DeFi landscape with confidence.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com



About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet’s account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



