Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated with BitGenie

SINGAPORE, May 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, today announced the integration of BitGenie with the OKX Wallet. BitGenie is a one-stop shop for Ordinals, Runes, and Bitcoin DeFi trusted by Merlin Layer2 and WOO ecosystem. This integration marks a significant step forward for OKX Wallet users, providing them with seamless access to BitGenie's innovative features and services.



BitGenie is the first Layer 2 to support bridged Runes and Ordinals, offering swap functionality for assets on Merlin Chain with a competitive 0.3% Swap Fee, which will be entirely allocated to liquidity providers. The platform also plans to drop its native token (WISH) to early liquidity providers and users, fostering rapid growth and adoption.

BitGenie provides staking services supporting $MBTC and $MERL, with plans to expand its staking offerings to include more assets, attracting a wider range of communities and partners within the BTC ecosystem.

The integration of BitGenie into the OKX Wallet positions OKX at the forefront of innovation in the rapidly evolving world of Ordinals, Runes, and Bitcoin DeFi, empowering users with cutting-edge tools and services to navigate this exciting landscape.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet’s account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

