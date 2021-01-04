Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 704 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,124 in the last 365 days.

Due Jan. 29: Wood Energy for Public Facilities

The Wood Energy for Public Facilities program provides up to $388,000 in grant funding for fuel switching projects at public facilities in Washington State with funds from Clean Energy Fund 2 (CEF2). The program emphasizes projects that replace fossil energy sources with wood energy products (e.g., pellets, chips, cordwood and other forms of forestry management debris) to meet the thermal and/or electrical needs of public facilities.

Projects should focus on converting furnaces and boilers fueled by oil or propane to wood biomass fuel. Broader program goals include supporting energy resilience and forestry-related employment in rural, timber-dependent communities in Washington State.

Commerce will release an official Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for the Wood Energy Public Facilities program and will start accepting applications on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. The NOFO and Application form will be posted on this page by close of business Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. PDT Jan. 29, 2021. Please find all instructions in the application and NOFO.

Required Documents

Bidders’ Conference

Questions and Answers

Written questions regarding the application process may only be submitted via email to CEF@commerce.wa.gov. All questions and responses will be published on a “Frequently Asked Questions” (FAQ) document which will be updated at least weekly on the program webpage. The last opportunity to submit questions is noon on January 22, 2021.

Documents Needed if Awarded

You just read:

Due Jan. 29: Wood Energy for Public Facilities

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.