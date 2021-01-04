Governor awards grants to assist child abuse victims in north Alabama

MONTGOMERY — Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded more than $2.02 million to assist child victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse in many north Alabama counties.

The funds are being allocated to six agencies that together provide services for children in 14 counties.

“Crimes against children are reprehensible, and those who are victimized deserve access to professional assistance” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend these agencies for providing comfort, support and most of all kindness to child victims and members of their families not involved in these crimes.”

Agencies awarded grants are:

Athens-Limestone Children’s Advocacy Center of Athens - $235,000 to provide therapy, on-going support and advocacy for child victims in Limestone County.

The Child Advocacy Center of Cullman Inc. - $248,000 to respond to child abuse cases in Cullman County and offer protective, and medical and mental-health services for victims and their families while helping to prosecute offenders.

Cramer Children’s Center of Florence - $608,000 to serve children in Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence and Winston counties by responding to abuse cases with a multi-disciplinary team that includes law enforcement personnel and medical and mental-health professionals to assist victims and their families.

Morgan County Child Advocacy Center of Decatur - $239,000 to provide medical and mental-health services for child victims in Morgan County.

National Children’s Advocacy Center of Huntsville - $645,000 to serve child victims in DeKalb, Jackson, Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan counties with necessary services to help them overcome mental and physical abuse.

Walker County Children’s Advocacy Center of Jasper - $227,000 to provide services and advocacy for child abuse victims in Walker and Marion counties.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available to the state from the U.S. Department of Justice.

“ADECA stands by Gov. Ivey in her efforts to see that child victims and their families have access to protection and recovery services,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim programs, economic, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.

