Representative Ray Lopez Receives Pfizer Vaccine on Final Day of 2020

by: Rep. Lopez, Ray

01/01/2021

San Antonio, Tx – On December 31st, 2020, State Representative Ray Lopez (Bexar) of House District 125 received his initial dose of the Pfizer vaccine at University Hospital in San Antonio. Per CDC Guidelines, Representative Lopez was included in the second phase of the vaccine distribution plan. Representative Lopez received his federal immunization card and is scheduled to receive his booster dose in mid-January.

Representative Lopez gave the following statement on receiving the Pfizer vaccine: “I’m incredibly grateful to have been included in this phase of the vaccine distribution. I feel great and will be monitoring my health throughout the coming days. After receiving my initial dose, I am even more confident in the science that has made these vaccines available. While I am happy that I have received my immunization, there is still a great amount of work to be done to ensure that vaccines are accessible to every Texan and every American who wants one. I highly encourage those who can get the vaccine to do so, by calling your primary physician or nearest pharmacy. Together we can ensure a happy and healthy new year.”

The Texas Department of State Health Services has reported that approximately 200,000 Texans have received their first dose and that the state has received over one million primary doses to distribute. While the distribution process has been slower than what was previously projected in some areas, the majority of Texans are expected to receive their primary dosage of a vaccine within the next six months.

The Moderna vaccine is the second to receive Emergency Use Authorization from the Federal Drug Administration. After much analysis, both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been approved by various health agencies and foreign governments. Both vaccines have only been approved in their current structure of two doses several weeks apart. It is crucial that after one receives their primary and booster shot of a vaccine, that they continue to practice social distancing, increased hygiene, and public mask wearing.

