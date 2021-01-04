GHP names Lonseal Flooring a Leading Specialist in Green Flooring Products

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CARSON, CA, USA, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Kingdom based Global Health Pharma (GHP) announced the winners of the 2020 Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Awards on December 22, 2020.

The Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Awards 2020 commended the tireless work undertaken by companies, individuals, and initiatives that contribute towards promoting the physical and mental welfare of those in need of support. It also shines a spotlight on innovation within the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries by recognizing the forward thinkers who bring crucial new ideas and products to the forefront in one of the world’s most demanding and competitive sectors. Awards are purely judged on merit.

The GHP team gathered information independently from a variety of publicly accessible sources which are assessed alongside any material supplied by a nominating party or the nominee themselves. The final judgment is cast based on various criteria such as business performance, longevity, business growth (either sustained or rapid), and any significant innovations or feedback.

Lonseal owes this award to their manufacturing and sales team who has dedicated their expertise and hard work into the quality of our products. Lonseal Inc. is proud to be a recipient of the Leading Specialist in Green Flooring Products – California award.

