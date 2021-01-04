Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Set to Continue Billion Dollar Deal Success in 2021
ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) is proud to announce that the unique and proven system that they use to generate leads and listing appointments helped their agents to achieve an unprecedented one billion dollars in deals generated for real estate agents throughout the 2020 pandemic and their projections for 2021 are just as bright. The real estate agency continues to operate on the leading edge of their industry thanks to their unique and time-tested approach to generating warm connections, buyers and listing appointments for their real estate agents.
YHSGR 2020 Agent Success Stories
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty’s mission for their agents is "To Help You Achieve Your Hearts Desire!” In keeping with this mission, the brokerage recently presented their YHSGR “Best of the Best” virtual awards ceremony which recognized many of their high-earning agents. The success stories shared during the ceremony illustrated how the YHSGR system for warm connections and lead generation helped their agents to achieve the one-billion-dollar deal milestone. The stories shared also highlighted how the agents were able to surpass exceptional financial goals and reach new heights in their careers with the help of the YHSGR system.
One such story was from veteran real estate agent, Lori Hintz, who was able to pay off her home in December 2020 thanks to the YHSGR system. Before joining the Your Home Sold Guaranteed team, Lori was an agent with Keller Williams and Century 21. At both of those real estate agencies, Lori spent most of her time prospecting, cold calling and knocking on doors looking for clients. When Lori was introduced to Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty two years ago, she was a widow raising her children on her own and hustling to sustain her household. Excited to learn about YHSGR’s no cold calling policy, Lori applied the proven system which allowed her to focus fully on serving clients. As a result, she was able to save her house and fully pay off her mortgage. She was also able to better take care of her family and buy her dream car all after adopting the YHSGR proven system for warm lead connections.
Another of the success stories featured at YHSGR’s “Best of the Best” event was from a 21-year-old medical school dropout, Michelle L. Michelle initially joined Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty as a part-time member of the administrative staff team where she worked Saturdays and Sundays answering the phone and handling general office duties. During that time, YHSGR covered 100% of Michelle’s tuition at a local real estate school so that she could get her license and work as an agent in the real estate industry. With the help of YHSGR, Michelle got her license three years ago and in August of 2020, during the ongoing pandemic, Michelle was able to reach one of her ultimate goals. She had done so well as an agent with YHSGR that she was able to purchase a new home for her mother all before the age of 25 years old.
During the “Best of the Best” event, agent after agent shared inspiring stories of how applying the YHSGR system changed their lives and their earning potential. They also shared how the company’s core values inspired them to give back to their community and serve as mentors for their peers. View more of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty agents’ “Best of the Best” stories here on YouTube.
Now is the Time to Join the Award-Winning YHSGR Team!
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is actively looking for agents to join their award-winning team. Since their start in 2007, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty has operated with a strict no cold calling, no door knocking, and no prospecting policy. Instead, the opportunity that they offer agents is unlike any other real estate agency. YHSGR has established a proven system for generating warm connections, ready and suitable buyers, and profitable listings all without requiring their agents to do any prospecting or lead generation themselves. As a result, agents can focus on providing exceptional service to their home buyer clients and close deals faster and with much greater success than other real estate agencies.
“What we offer our agents is truly unique.” Said Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma. “At no other real estate agency will you find the type of lead generation strategies that we employ. We have honed our approach so carefully that leads come to us through a reverse marketing system and it is highly effective. And for our home sellers, we have a database of over 57,000 qualified home buyers to match with our buyers. In all directions, we have cornered the market on lead generation and ready and qualified buyers. That is the unique approach behind our $1 billion dollar success and we are looking for talented and ambitious agents to join our team and share in this success.”
To become a Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty agent, applicants should be driven, coachable, possess an excellent work ethic, and embrace YHSGR Core Values. If you are interested in becoming a part of YHSGR’s high performing team and participating in company advantages such as their proven systems for lead generation, visit their website to learn more and enlist as an agent today.
About the Company:
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was founded with this vision: To Be the Best Place to Work, Buy, and Sell Real Estate! If you have the desire to buy or sell a home, or to build a multi-million-dollar real estate team, Rudy L. Kusuma will share his secrets. He offers cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training.
About CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma:
In business since 2007, Rudy L. Kusuma and the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty team have sold more than 5,000 homes totaling over $1 billion in real estate transactions. A No. 1 best-selling author who has been featured on Brian Tracy’s TV Show “The Real Estate Office of The Future,” Kusuma is CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty in California and has led the organization to success due to his cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training. His company “Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty” was the recipient of the 2019 Best of Small Business Awards and has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal TOP 100 Fastest Growing Private Company 2017, 2018, 2019 and INC 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company in America 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.
