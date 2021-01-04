NO TRAVEL ADVISED IN EASTERN & SOUTH-CENTRAL SD

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, December 23, 2020 Contact: Kristi Sandal, Public Information Officer, 605-773-7179

PIERRE, SD. – Officials with the South Dakota Departments of Transportation and Public Safety are advising motorists there is No Travel Advised across the entire eastern and south-central portion of the state and are asking for the public’s help by staying home and avoiding travel until weather conditions improve.

“Crews are unable to effectively clear snow and ice with the 60+ mph winds and the near zero visibility is causing major travel issues for drivers,” says Director of Operations Craig Smith. “We are asking motorists to please postpone travel until conditions improve.”

The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard warning for most of eastern South Dakota and a High Wind Warning for much of the rest of the state for today, Dec. 23, until about 9 p.m. CT.

“Our troopers and emergency personnel are having difficulty getting to the numerous crashes, especially along I-29, due to zero or near zero visibility,” says Col. Rick Miller, superintendent of the South Dakota Highway Patrol, which is part of the Department of Public Safety. “We want folks to postpone their travel until Thursday in order to arrive safely and enjoy the holiday.”

For complete road construction information visit https://sd511.org, download the SDDOT 511 app or dial 5-1-1.

