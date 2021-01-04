In the December 2020 data snapshot, you will find information on:

Free Data Management Training from USGS

USGS

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) provides six interactive modules help researchers, data stewards, managers and the public gain an understanding of the value of data management in science and provide best practices to perform good data management within their organization. It includes the following modules:

Value of Data Management

Science Data Lifecycle

Planning for Data Management

Planning for Data Management: Part 2

Best Practices for Preparing Science Data to Share

Metadata for Research Date

Access Training Modules

Teams Can Now Own Assets

Socrata Support

Teams can now own, manage, and transfer assets on the state data portal, making asset management and collaboration easier than ever. Once an asset is transferred, all team members can utilize the ownership permissions on the team-owned asset; enabling members to edit, publish, manage viewers and collaborators, and delete assets owned by their team.

Team-owned assets are easily managed with the help of the Asset Manager. Users can filter this table by the owner's name to quickly view all of their team’s assets at once. Agencies wanting content to be owned by teams should consider creating an email address for the team for use where viewers may want to contact the owner of the asset.

Request/Revise a Team

Accessible Summary Tables in Charts and Maps

Socrata Support

All charts and maps are now equipped with tabs in the lower left hand corner of the chart or map that allow you to quickly switch between the vizualization and its accompanying summary table. This new feature ensures visualizations on the state data portal are accessible for all users, as the summary tables are keyboard and screen reader accessible.

Diverging Scale Color Palette

Socrata Support

Maps can now be stylized with a diverging color palette. Diverging scales are used when you want to visualize the deviation of data values in one of two directions relative to a neutral midpoint – e.g. when a dataset contains +/- numbers. Diverging scale is available for line, point, region, and boundary maps.

More on the Diverging Scale

Data Highlight: Payments to School Districts by State of Iowa

Payments to School Districts by State of Iowa is an example of an enhanced dataset built with SoQL on the data portal. This dataset joins payment transactions in the State of Iowa Checkbook with a crosswalk dataset to isolate payments to school districts and replaces vendor number and name with district number and a common school district name. It also corrects some payments associated with Local Option Sales Tax to attribute them to the prior fiscal year. The result is a dataset tailored to the needs of school districts.

Explore the Dataset

Data Assets

The table below reports the number of public data assets published on the state data portal by asset type for the portal as a whole.

Data Asset Type Public Assets Datasets 300 External References 157 Documents 261 Filtered Views 349 Charts 163 Maps 217 Measures 150 Stories/Dashboards 22 DataLens Pages 14 Total Assets 1,633

View All Executive Branch/Non-Elected Agency Public Data Asset Counts

New Public Datasets

The following are public datasets that were recently created and published in the past month:

Catalog

Browse the Public Catalog on data.iowa.gov

Portal Users

Total User Accounts: 138 Active Users: 19 (13.8% of total)

Note: Active Users have logged in the data portal at least once in the past month.

Data Plan

The State Data Plan identifies actions Executive Branch State Agencies (non-elected) intend to implement.

Access the State Data Plan on dom.iowa.gov

