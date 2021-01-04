Artist Kimberly Berg to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CADYVILLE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In ancient paleolithic times, society honored women, and these women introduced critical practices that we still depend on today in creating and shaping their world and our civilization. Many of these legendary Paleolithic women were worshiped later as Goddesses.

Award-winning artist and male feminist advocate Kimberly Berg uses the power of his art images to revive ancient goddess spirituality. Berg creates images that confront the harmful effects of patriarchy by enhancing women’s self-identity. He also encourages women everywhere to embrace the goddess within.

Berg’s masterwork Legacy of the Goddess offers an inspiring, transformative social message: It allows us to draw on the distant past for core instruction.

“It’s my mission and life’s purpose to inspire women to be aware of their herstory and learn from it,” says Berg. I try to draw attention to what happened in earliest times because much of it had more value and validity then what women are living with today.”

Berg’s interest in the arts and literature developed from a very early age. His journey as an artist actually began with poetry in his early teens. He didn't turn to painting until his forties, motivated by a desire to understand and support women and feminism

“You can't go very far as a poet in our society, but I was always very much interested in art, and I knew that I had certain talents in that direction as well,” recalls Berg. “After I gave up on poetry, I started working as an artist, first with pen and ink, later charcoal, and finally pastels. Mostly, I concentrated on the figure. At first, I didn't have much confidence, but later I saw that I was able to catch a certain depth of feeling in my drawings. It surprised me, actually, but that's what motivated me to keep working.”

