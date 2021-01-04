Key presentations not to be missed at Pre-filled Syringes Europe
SMi Reports: Pre-filled Syringes Europe Conference taking place on the 13th – 14th January 2021.LONDON, LONDON BRIDGE , UNITED KINGDOM, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The upcoming virtual conference now only 2 weeks away will bring you the key insights you need to grow and enhance your pre-filled syringes portfolio and discover what the future holds for the PFS and combination products industry.
This two-day agenda offers you peer-to-peer networking with Global Product Managers, Device Testing Managers, Senior Device Engineers, Heads of Device Development, Heads of Formulation and Drug Process Development, and many more.
The brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up is available online: www.pre-filled-syringes.com/einpr8
Key presentations not to be missed:
• An Industry Outlook: Latest regulatory challenges in pre-filled syringe innovation, Bjorg K Hunter, Department Manager, RA CMC & Device; RA NextGen Drug-Device, Novo Nordisk Pharma
• Device regulatory guidance during and post-pandemic, Sarah Tang, Regulatory Affairs Manager, MHRA
• Leveraging the patient journey to optimize device use in home care environments
Severine Duband, Global Category Manager, Nemera
• Strategic platforms for pre-filled syringes, Stefano Martini, Responsible for Special Programs, Medical Devices Development, Sanofi
• Improving subcutaneous injection for chronic care settings — Working together to innovate for impact, Danielle Laiacona, Device Development Engineer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc and Hervé Soukiassian, Senior Program Leader – Chronic Therapeutics Segment, Becton Dickinson (BD)
• Panel Discussion: Assessing the PFS regulatory landscape
• Case Study: MDR and Article 117 lessons learnt so far, Jonathan Sutch, Technical Specialist, BSI Group
• Evaluating and improving an already successful combination product, Daniel Latham, Head - Device Development & LCM, Novartis
• Prefilled syringes: Managing increasing volumes, Abha Raveau-Violette, Device Manager, AstraZeneca
• Technical overview of COP for Prefilled Syringes, Carolina Sunjic, Product Manager COP, Zeon Europe GmbH
• Panel Discussion: Optimizing lifecycle management strategy for a commercially successful device
• Optimising drug product formulation and the link to PFS, Rene Holm, Head & Scientific Director, Janssen
• Nonclinical safety considerations for a PFS & Injectable Drug Device, Clemens Gunther, Director Nonclinical Safety Consumer Care, Bayer
• Human Factors Patch Pump Pipeline Planning, Tiffany McIntire, Senior Human Factors Engineer, Roche
• Challenges and advances in microneedle technology, James Birchall, Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Deputy Head of School, Cardiff University
Register here: www.pre-filled-syringes.com/einpr8
Delegate rate £499 applies to pharma and biotech companies only
Commercial rate £999
Proudly sponsored by BD Medical, Nemera, Owen Mumford, Zeon & West Pharmaceutical Services
For media queries please contact Jinna Sidhu at hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)20 7827 6088.
