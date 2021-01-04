The Wagner Law Group Appoints Kim Shaw Elliott as Partner
Kim is an acknowledged expert in in her fields of practice, with a unique wealth and depth of experience that has been an exceptional asset to our firm since she joined,”BOSTON, MA, USA, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wagner Law Group, widely recognized as the country’s top ERISA and employee benefits law firm, has announced that attorney Kim Shaw Elliott has been elevated to the position of Partner. “Kim is an acknowledged expert in in her fields of practice, with a unique wealth and depth of experience that has been an exceptional asset to our firm since she joined,” says Marcia Wagner, the firm’s founder and Managing Partner.
Kim Shaw Elliott, a seasoned ERISA investment lawyer, engages in a multi-disciplinary practice, helping clients successfully navigate the complex intersection of ERISA, securities law, broker-dealer regulation and tax regulation. She also offers estate planning as an additional resource to financial advisors and their clients. This has been vital to the recent growth of the firm’s trusts and estates practice. Ms. Elliott represents broker-dealers, investment advisors, insurance companies and individuals nationwide, with a focus on fiduciary responsibility and best practices. Having previously served as general counsel, chief compliance officer and in other executive roles for industry-leading broker-dealer/investment advisor firms, she brings a unique business-leader perspective to the practice of law. Ms. Elliott has navigated extensive claims litigation, multi-state regulatory actions and errors and omissions disputes, and presents actionable plans and guidance for compliant sales, operations, product development and customer service. Ms. Elliott is a member of the Southeastern Women in Financial Services advisory board, Women in Pensions Network chapter committee and National Association of Pension Advisors, and is a frequent speaker on employee benefits and planning-related topics.
The Wagner Law Group has been dedicated to the highest standards of integrity, excellence and thought leadership for over two decades and is considered to be the nation’s premier ERISA and employee benefits law firm. With 35 attorneys in 10 offices, it provides unparalleled legal advice to its clients, including large, small and nonprofit corporations as well as individuals and government entities nationwide and in several foreign countries. The firm’s attorneys combine many years of experience in their fields of practice and include those who are AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell, have been named to prestigious Super Lawyers lists and are recognized by U.S. News & World Report’s Best Lawyers®. The Wagner Law Group is nationally ranked as a Tier 1 Best Law Firm by U.S. News & World Report and is certified as a woman-owned and operated business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council.
