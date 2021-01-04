The (WLOG) Token launched by WTIA on 29Dec2020 - Holding Firm on Its Promises in 2021 & Trading now at $7.430
It is testimony to our promise made at the Global Launch that we won't let anyone down & in less than a week, WLOG is steadily rising from its launch price of US$7/- to a remarkable price of US$7.430”NAMDAEMUN, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blockchain based digital asset management platform WTIA , Chairman Keun-Young Kim in his global launch of the (WLOG) token on 29Dec2020 with Probit Exchange emphasized that this would be different as the (WLOG) token is linked to worldwide Real Projects and hence is rock solid confident of investors reaping their benefits and riding this digital wave optimistically.
It is testimony to our promise made on the Global Launch day that we won't let anyone down and in less than a week, WLOG is steadily rising from its launch price of US$7/- to a remarkable price of US$7.430/- at the time of this press release quipped Chairman Kim
WLOG tokens began trading on the 29th of December 2020 at 16:00 ( KST) on ProBit's global listing. Chairman Keun-Young Kim said, “This token will provide a solution that can ultimately solve the bottleneck that is constantly occurring in the global trade market based on safety and transparency.” He further added that, WLOG is a large-scale blockchain project underway in the global token market, and includes assetization programs, supply chain management between companies, integrated value chain operation support, various service models based on utility tokens, tokenized infrastructure securities, and high-tech applications fully integrated into this world class state-of-the-art solution.
Management of today's global distribution supply chain is very complex. Depending on the product, the supply chain will involve hundreds of steps, multiple geographic (international) locations, multiple invoices and documents, multiple individuals and organizations involved, and may span months.
With regard to the problems caused by the current supply chain complexity and lack of transparency, the industry is interested in what changes this token will bring about in the logistics industry as a whole.
The WLOG platform is the first application of the WTIA network, linking government projects around the world with real business applications.
Security is the highest priority in our solution, we only utilize world-class SOC-1 accredited computation mediums, where datacentre locations are only disclosed to approved personnel. We also ensure datacentres maintain an ISO 27001:2013, IRAP and PCI compliance said Minsoo-Kaycee Kim, CEO WTIA
WTIA TV - "WLOG, WTIA LOGISTIC SOLUTION"