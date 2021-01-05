CountingWorks PRO Announces the 2020 TaxBuzz Top 100 Tax Professionals & CountingWorks Top 100 Cloud Accounting Experts
With the tax & accounting industry working on the frontlines of a COVID-19 economic crisis, individuals & business owners are relying on qualified pros for helpNEWPORT BEACH, CA, USA, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CountingWorks PRO, connecting individuals and small business owners with top tax and accounting professionals via its TaxBuzz® and CountingWorks® marketplaces, today released their 6th annual TaxBuzz list of top tax professionals and 3rd annual CountingWorks list of top cloud accounting experts. The TaxBuzz list includes 100 highly rated independent tax professionals around the country, while the CountingWorks list showcases 100 accounting providers who operate outstanding cloud-based practices.
“The pandemic has put tax and accounting professionals on the frontlines of the financial crisis. Now more than ever, taxpayers and business owners need expert advice and guidance as they battle economic hardships, PPP loan complexity, and transitions into the digital economy,” said Lee Reams II, CEO of CountingWorks PRO. He continued, “The reviews for our top 100 TaxBuzz and CountingWorks professionals amplify the value these experts provide their clients year-round. As the economy shifts to a post-pandemic world, new startups and entrepreneurial taxpayers will increase their odds of success by working with our verified network of five-star-reviewed CPAs, EAs and tax and accounting professionals. Many of these pros utilize our TeleAccountant™ video conferencing tool, providing easy access to their expertise from any location. Congratulations to this year’s deserving honorees.”
Online reviews continue to be one of the most important criteria used to select products and services, including services from local professionals like tax pros and accountants. A 2020 BrightLocal survey showed that 87% of consumers read online reviews for local businesses and 79% trusted online reviews as much as personal recommendations. *
One of the 2020 TaxBuzz Top 100 professionals, Chris M. DiLorenzo, CPA noted, “There have been many changes to the tax code in recent years and, with the additional confusion in 2020 from COVID-19, taxpayers know they need professional help. Using DIY software or tax professionals without proper vetting is a major risk, so I’m proud to be recognized as a positive alternative – a trustworthy tax professional. In addition, my firm, CMD, has a proven track record for fully electronic, secure and remote tax preparation services dating back to 2003, pioneering our changing times in how business is done. It’s never too late to obtain help with your individual or business tax needs and I highly recommend you seek professional and reliable assistance.”
The TaxBuzz.com site includes an option called “MatchMe” which allows site visitors to specify the types of help needed, location, and other preferences. TaxBuzz then matches the taxpayer with highly rated accountants and tax professionals based on its proprietary algorithm using factors such as reviews, TaxBuzz Verified status, services offered, industry specialties, and more.
CountingWorks.com, launched in 2018, provides a marketplace for clients to find qualified cloud accounting and virtual finance help, including CPAs, virtual CFOs, bookkeepers, and other accounting professionals. Similar to TaxBuzz’s “MatchMe” feature, CountingWorks matches clients with their ideal professional based on service desired, company size, industry, accounting software, and more.
Selection criteria for the TaxBuzz and CountingWorks Top 100 lists included the number and quality of five-star reviews received on each site during the 2020 calendar year. Professionals included on the list will be awarded with a unique badge that will be added to their TaxBuzz and CountingWorks profiles and their practice websites demonstrating this honor.
“I’m thrilled to be selected as one of the Top 100 CountingWorks professionals for 2020,” said Samantha Carter, owner of Elite Professional Tax Service in Denton, TX. “We know how important reviews are, especially in a world that’s rapidly shifting online, so we’re proud to be recognized for our high rating. Sites like CountingWorks and TaxBuzz are helping practices like ours to connect with small business owners and individuals who need our services. With COVID-19 complicating everything this year, the value we can offer our clients is amplified, and we predict the shift toward contactless engagements will continue after 2020.”
To see the full list of the TaxBuzz Top 100 Tax Professionals, visit:
https://www.taxbuzz.com/blog/announcing-the-taxbuzz-top-100-professionals-of-2020
To see the full list of the CountingWorks Top 100 Cloud Accounting Experts, visit:
https://www.countingworks.com/blog/introducing-the-countingworks-top-100-professionals-of-2020
With the tax season officially starting this month and the individual deadline on April 15, 2021, taxpayers are advised to start early by visiting TaxBuzz.com to find a qualified professional. Some highly rated professionals on TaxBuzz regularly stop taking new clients early in the tax season, including various pros on this list.
Additionally, the beginning of a new year is a chance to start fresh with your small business accounting and finances. Especially after so much of our lives shifted digital during COVID-19, there’s never been a better time to use CountingWorks.com to find a top-rated cloud accounting expert, virtual CFO, CPA, or accounting professional and get off on the right foot in 2021.
About TaxBuzz
TaxBuzz, a service of CountingWorks PRO, connects taxpayers with top-rated tax and accounting professionals around the United States. With over 700,000 accountants and tax professionals, millions of visitors and hundreds of thousands of connections made, TaxBuzz is the easy and fast way for small business owners and individuals to find five-star tax professionals. With its proprietary MatchMe algorithm, TaxBuzz matches users to pros based on factors such as the types of services needed, geography, and the industries and specialties of the small business (where applicable). To find a tax professional, visit www.TaxBuzz.com.
About CountingWorks
CountingWorks, a service of CountingWorks PRO, was established to provide a marketplace for small business owners to find top-rated cloud accounting and virtual CFO help, including CPAs, EAs, and accounting professionals. Clients can search by service type, industry specialties, location, and more. By comparing rich, in-depth profiles and showcasing background-screened professionals and verified client reviews, business owners can be confident that they will discover the accounting pro that best meets their needs. To find a cloud accounting professional, visit www.CountingWorks.com.
Tax or accounting practices wanting to be included in the TaxBuzz and/or CountingWorks marketplaces can contact our team by calling 1-800-442-2477 x3.
*Source: BrightLocal Local Consumer Review Survey 2020
Lee Reams II
CountingWorks PRO
+1 800-442-2477
email us here