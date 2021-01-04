Local Real Estate market in Macarthur NSW boomed in 2020, according to McLaren Real Estate agency
Annual growth rates and housing prices exceeded expectations as trends show families leaving metro cities to settle in suburbs
While 2020 was difficult for so many, we witnessed growth and rising prices on homes. It was our pleasure to assist our clients to buy new homes or sell their homes for higher than expected returns."
— Lincon McLaren
Despite a difficult year for many across Australia, one industry that continued to be strong was real estate. An area that saw great success were the suburbs outside of Sydney, in the greater Macarthur region. McLaren Real Estate (MRE) has operated in that region for more than seven years, and they recently celebrated the end of a strong year, selling more than 30 homes in the final weeks of 2020.
The area continues to grow, with suburbs of Narellan, Harrington Park, and Camden seeing rapid annual growth rates over the last 12 months - of 6.30%, 12.72%, and 11.76% respectively. Recent trends are seeing families abandoning the city life of Sydney, and settling in these vibrant community areas where schools and family activities are plentiful.
From personal experience, MRE Director Lincon McLaren has lived with his family in the Macarthur region for more than 40 years, and during this time he has witnessed firsthand the region transform into a vibrant and major growth hub for new housing estates and business infrastructure.
The recent boom in real estate across the nation can be attributed to a few factors:
1. Record low interest rates across the nation, led to more mortgage financing
2. The $25,000 HomeBuilder Grant from the Australian Government helped first home buyers build new homes and move into new housing developments.
As studies are released about 2020, other factors could include lost jobs and relocations, working couples having the time to search for new family homes, or some simply looking to escape the city and enjoy a quieter lifestyle.
For the Macarthur region specifically, the growth is noticeably more rapid than other areas around NSW or Australia. Median house prices around the region ranging between $600,000 - $1,000,000, those looking into moving or investing in the area would benefit greatly to act early in 2021.
“Over the last 7 years we have seen our beautiful community thrive, and we are proud to be a part of it, said McLaren. “While 2020 was difficult for so many, we witnessed growth and rising prices on homes. It was our pleasure to assist our clients to buy new homes or sell their homes for higher than expected returns.”
For anyone looking for a home or investment property in Macarthur, MRE is the premier agency.
MRE prides itself on being a locally owned, family business who knows the Macarthur region better than any of their real estate competitors, especially when compared to national brands. They qualified team provides personal service, to help all home buyers and sellers through the real estate process. Their clients look to them and trust them for expert advice, plus free Buyers and Sellers Guides, and a full comprehensive report on how much their home is worth on the market.
About McLaren Real Estate
McLaren Real Estate has been operating in the MacArthur NSW region for 7 years, owned and operated by Lincon McLaren, who has lived in Macarthur for over 40 years. Lincoln has invested in skilled personnel; he has a dedicated, passionate team who is your local expert in buying or selling your home. The MRE team of qualified, passionate, and dedicated are always on call to fulfill your real estate goals, whether it's buying, selling, or property management. The key suburbs include houses for sale Narellan, houses for sale Harrington Park, Oran Park, Camden, and Elderslie.
For more information go to https://mclarenrealestate.com.au/ or contact 1-800-MRE-MRE.
