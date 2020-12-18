Why Should You Invest in the Australian Real Estate Market in 2021?
For all your real estate, refinancing, and property investment solutions, APFG makes it easy.MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2020 may be compared to an apocalyptic year by some, with certain aspects of the global economy declining. However, some sectors remain unaffected or are doing seemingly well, and the real estate sector does not appear to be slowing down into 2021.
In Australia, real estate experts forecast a surge in property sales thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic. One of the main reasons for this is that the restrictions, both at the domestic and international levels, have prevented people from spending money on luxury vacations and shopping. Additionally, borrowing costs are at an all-time low, and with the pandemic's progression, this trend will remain for a while.
For a homeowner looking to invest in the real estate market, this is perhaps the best time, and for good reason. In fact, Australians seem to be already taking this route, with internet searches on real estate sites increasing by the day. People are not only looking for low-priced property but also homes priced over the $1 million mark. For those looking for ways to leverage the benefits presented by the pandemic and investing in the Australia real estate market, getting the professional help of a property and finance guru is important.
About Australian Property & Finance Group (APFG)
Owning a home during a global pandemic might seem like an insurmountable goal. But with the help of the team experts, making this big step is made easy. APFG not only gives you the tools you need to make a sound property buying decision, but they also give you expert advice on current market trends, finding the best property options to invest in, and how to get financing for your prospective property. APFG also work with homeowners who wish to refinance their existing mortgages, which is extremely valuable in 2021 with interest rates being at record lows.
APFG caters to the needs of a wide clientele, ranging from first-time homebuyers to serial property investors. They understand how difficult and frustrating navigating the property market can be, and they apply a dedicated focus on providing clients with the right tools to make this process easy. The team is knowledgeable in the various property ownership options available for homeowners in Australia, whether it is in big cities like Sydney or Perth, or in the suburbs. They have a database with a nation-wide property selection and the pros and cons of investing in these different locations.
Finding financing for your first or second home can be a headache and knowing how to plan ahead is important. APFG offers expert advice on pre-approval and mortgage financing as well as how to harness other funding solutions such as retirement savings for investment. What most prospective homeowners do not know is the benefit of self-managed superannuation funds (SMSF) as an optional source of capital for real estate. Taking charge of your savings can help you take advantage of property deals during and beyond the Covid-19 pandemic. With professional planning help, you will be one step ahead.
Why AFPG?
It is one thing to invest in property and another to benefit from a good deal. There is no better way of doing this than by working with a professional who understands both the real estate market and the financial side of things. What sets APFG apart is the commitment to make sure that you find the best property solutions in Australia. They have partnered with over 40 reputable financiers to bring our clients a wide range of trusted lending services to widen their scope of financing for their future investment. APFG partners include the Bank of Sydney, Attain Loans, Logic Property Group, among other giants in the real estate financing space.
APFG was recently launched with our partners at Attain Loans https://attainloans.com.au/, and Logic Property Group https://logicproperty.group/.
Taking advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic by property investment Australia may be the best decision homebuyers will make in 2020. If the current trends are anything to go by, prospective homebuyers could never be more confident in their property investment. For those looking to buy their next home in Australia, expert advice and solutions from a local real estate and financing company can solve half or all your problems.

