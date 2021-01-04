Coach’N Look, is a leading image consultancy institute located in Paris
Coach'N Look, is a leading image consultancy institute located in Paris, France one of the world's leading fashion capitals. The Institute is situated just 100 metres from the Place de la Bastille, one of the most fashionable and trendy neighborhood in Paris with many restaurants, cafés and numerous fashion stores, small, large suitable for all styles and all budgets.
Coach’N Look runs one of the most prestigious “Image Consultant” training schools in France. The school has trained more than 600 image consultants since its creation in 2007.
Additionally Coach’N Look offers a variety of image consultant, makeover and personal shopping services to men and women covering both professional and personal situations. .
Fran, the owner/manager, lived abroad for many years, speaks fluent English and offers her image consultant and makeover services and image consultant training in English as well as French. She manages a team of specialists in hair styling, professional make up… to bring together all the expertise required to satisfy customers and trainees in the image consultancy field.
Coach’N Look has two business areas: Training of image consultants and make over coaching for individuals.
IMAGE CONSULTANT TRAINING:
Coach’N Look offers 5 day intensive Image Consultant training course for people looking to pursue a career as an image consultant, a personal stylist or for those wanting to add further skills to their current job.
The training course provides the platform to be able to start an “image consultant” career.
At the end of the week students take an exam and, upon success, will receive the school’s certification which is recognized by France Compétences (the official French organization for professional training certification). Students come from countries as far afield as France, Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi, Canada, Belgium, Switzerland …
Summary of course contents
• Image and communication
• Image consultant – presentation
• Image consultant, stylist, personal shopper – Understand the differences
• Client relations and communication
• Products and services
• Colour theory and analysis
• Facial analysis
• Hairstyling
• Make up
• Bodyline, style and figure analysis
• Wardrobe management
• Shopping organization and management
• Style analysis
• Men makeover
• Psychology
• Written test and accreditation
• Practical test in Parisian shops – outfit selection
The course includes free access by email/phone to our trainers for twelve months following the course. In English, the training sessions are individual and the dates are flexible.
IMAGE CONSULTANT/MAKEOVER SERVICES
For private individuals or small groups :
Coach’N Look’s image consultant services help clients discover the best colours, shape and styles of clothing to suit them, their personality, lifestyle and budget.
Our goal is to give the best advice on how to look and feel better. Our team is here to improve the self-confidence of our clients, to help them feel good, be it for a special event, for workplace or for whatever reason. Improving confidence is a key to both private and business success.
Make your stay in Paris unforgettable by spending a few hours in our hands to transform your appearance combined with a guided personal shopping in Parisian fashion stores. Of course, all the most prestigious brands are in Paris but good, fashionable Parisian clothes don’t have to be expensive.
Our main service is a full day image consultant/personal styling experience.
Styling and personal shopping complete experience for both men and women.
Full day makeover. We’ll identify the right clothes, accessories and colours that complement your body and face shape and size. We’ll find the ideal hairstyle for you (hairdresser: cut, wash and blow dry included) and the make-up that best suits you (for women). The day will then continue with a guided personal shopping experience putting the theory into practice in Parisian stores (carefully selected taking into account your style and budget). It is fun and relaxed and you will go home with new things to complete your wardrobe as well as before/after photographs and a short booklet summarizing your results so that you’ll have all the knowledge you need to only buy what really suits you in the future.
But if you don’t have time for a full day makeover and coaching we offer two half day alternatives.
• A “face make over” with a facial analysis with advice on hair style, clothes and jewelry, colour analysis with advice on hair, make up and clothes colour, a make up course, hairstyling recommendations (with hair - cut, blow dry and colouring included).
• A styling makeover. This includes colour analysis, bodyline, style and figure analysis as well as 3 hours shopping in some of the best Parisian fashion stores, selected to suit your style and budget.
We also offer a whole variety of other services for individuals and also makeover and shopping experiences for a group of friends.
