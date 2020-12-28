E2R, bags that are useful, beautiful and sustainable

Are you familiar E2R: the french brand that creates bags that are useful, beautiful and eco-friendly at the same time?

PARIS, FRANCE, December 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Are you familiar E2R: the french brand that creates bags that are useful, beautiful and eco-friendly at the same time?This brand has been around for almost 10 years and was one of the pioneers of upcycling in France . In creating this brand, the designer was keen on launching products that are both useful and sustainable, as they are made exclusively from existing materials.Winner of the « Au-delà du cuir » Incubator, the brand is one of the start-ups supported by the leather goods sector.Everyone knows about recycling, which consists of making new materials from old ones (e.g. recycled paper), or using the same materials indefinitely. Upcycling consists of giving a second life to a product, whether it has been used or not. The primary function of the material is diverted by revaluing it in a new function, a new product.At E2R, our mission is to use existing materials for the manufacturing of our bags. Our objective is not to produce new materials, nor to use additional energy to produce our bags, but to produce bags with what already exists.We use fabric scraps from the automotive industry and seatbelt scraps to make beautiful, original and durable bags. These fabrics are leftovers, or fabrics with defects, intended to be thrown away.An eco-responsible approach The environmental impact of the manufacture of our bags is therefore limited and it is the sustainable approach that has motivated us for 10 years to select the most beautiful materials to offer you unique, aesthetic, functional and high quality bags. Because what is more resistant than automotive fabrics? Our products are water-proof, they are light and strong, and will accompany you for a very long time. They are durable in every sense of the word!The collection is inspired by the automotive world of the 50s and 60s. The collection is broad: from leather key rings to travel bags, from toiletries kits to computer cases. The bags are designed for today's mobility: light, with shoulder straps, ultra easy to carry.The textile industry is the second most polluting industry in the world after the oil industry. In this gloomy context, upcycling brings a glimmer of hope and is developing more and more. Indeed, we are more and more concerned about the ecological impact of our consumption. In 2016, 72% of French people declared themselves sensitive to the challenges of sustainable development.With more than 56 million tonnes of waste linked to economic activities, France represents a reservoir of materials in its own right that can be transformed for the manufacture of limited edition products.E2R is there, it's a start!So in a nutshell, that's why you should buy an E2R bag or give some to your loved ones. After the crisis we have just experienced, we have realised the importance of consuming less and consuming better, sustainable fashion is becoming more and more meaningful.E2R bags are thought for men, women and children. Our vision is to bring design and practicality for your daily mobility.If you carry a computer, whatever the size, check our collection of computer bags. Buying an attache case in fabric is lighter than in leather, so easier to carry.Traveling with cabin cabs easy to carry will change your way of moving.So check our collection on www.e2r-paris.com Buying an E2R bag is buying a unique model:- Combining fashion and commitment,- With an original design,- Made of high-tech materials,- With finishes to the standards of luxury leather goods brands,- Functional and well thought out to meet the daily needs of everyone.The brand is sold on its website and on marketplaces such as La Redoute, the brand has also retailors in France, Europe and Hong kong.