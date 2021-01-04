This Date in Missouri Senate History: Jan. 4, 1860
JEFFERSON CITY — This Date in Missouri Senate History reviews Jan. 4, 1860, the day the Missouri General Assembly put in the place actions to create Missouri’s first board of education.
