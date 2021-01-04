Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Road Closure : 89S MM 18

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

I89 S in the area of MM 18 will have both lanes closed until further notice due to multiple stuck tractor-trailer trucks. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate.  Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.

 

Please drive carefully.

 

Bridgette Hartman

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, Vermont 05158

(802) 722-4600 Business

(802) 722-4690 Fax

Bridgette.hartman@vermont.gov

 

