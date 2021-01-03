Royalton Barracks / Wanted Person
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B200010
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Fabian
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)234-9933
DATE/TIME: 01/02/2021 1102 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Fay Brook Rd, Sharon
VIOLATION: Wanted Person
ACCUSED: David Durkee
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/02/2021, at approximately 1102 hours, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks
were dispatched to a roll-over crash on Fay Brook Rd in Sharon. During the
investigation it was determined, Durkee, 34, had an active arrest warrant for
failure to appear for the following charge: Vehicle Operated - License Suspended
#1 for DUI. Durkee was taken into custody for the warrant without incident.
Durkee was transported to Southern State Correctional Facility to be held on
$200 bail.
COURT ACTION: Unknown
COURT DATE/TIME: Unknown
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.