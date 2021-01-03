Royalton Barracks / Wanted Person

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B200010

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Fabian

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)234-9933

DATE/TIME: 01/02/2021 1102 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fay Brook Rd, Sharon

VIOLATION: Wanted Person

ACCUSED: David Durkee

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/02/2021, at approximately 1102 hours, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks

were dispatched to a roll-over crash on Fay Brook Rd in Sharon. During the

investigation it was determined, Durkee, 34, had an active arrest warrant for

failure to appear for the following charge: Vehicle Operated - License Suspended

#1 for DUI. Durkee was taken into custody for the warrant without incident.

Durkee was transported to Southern State Correctional Facility to be held on

$200 bail.

COURT ACTION: Unknown

COURT DATE/TIME: Unknown

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.