Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 61 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,415 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks / Wanted Person

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B200010

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Fabian                             

STATION: Royalton Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802)234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 01/02/2021 1102 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fay Brook Rd, Sharon

VIOLATION: Wanted Person

 

ACCUSED: David Durkee                                               

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 01/02/2021, at approximately 1102 hours, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks

were dispatched to a roll-over crash on Fay Brook Rd in Sharon. During the

investigation it was determined, Durkee, 34, had an active arrest warrant for

failure to appear for the following charge: Vehicle Operated - License Suspended

#1 for DUI. Durkee was taken into custody for the warrant without incident.

Durkee was transported to Southern State Correctional Facility to be held on

$200 bail.

 

COURT ACTION: Unknown

COURT DATE/TIME: Unknown            

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility     

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

Royalton Barracks / Wanted Person

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.